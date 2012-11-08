FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG revenue jumps 30 percent in first half
November 8, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BTG revenue jumps 30 percent in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Strong demand for snake anti-venom helped Britain’s BTG lift revenue 30 percent to 143.4 million pounds ($229.3 million) in the half-year to end-September.

The speciality pharmaceutical company was also boosted by the successful U.S. launch of a treatment to prevent toxicity caused by cancer chemotherapy and growing royalties from Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Zytiga.

Profit after tax for the period was 44 percent higher at 18.3 million.

BTG had already flagged a good first-half performance last month, when it raised its full-year revenue guidance to 205 million to 215 million pounds, up from previous range of 190-200 million pounds. It reiterated the sales outlook on Thursday.

