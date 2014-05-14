Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual in talks with Generali for BSI sale

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, is in exclusive talks to buy wealth management firm BSI from Italian insurer Generali SpA, according to a statement by Generali.

Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is seeking the purchase to add more fee-related activities to the fast-growing banking empire he has built since 2009, according to a source familiar with the Brazilian bank’s plans. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Jucca.)