BTG to buy lung intervention firm for up to $475 mln

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - BTG, the healthcare group best known for treating rattlesnake bites and varicose veins, is expanding into lung care by buying a Californian firm that has developed a device to prop open airways.

The British company said on Thursday it would pay an initial $230 million and up to $245 million in performance-related future milestone payments to acquire unlisted PneumRx.

The U.S. firm’s flagship product is the RePneu Coil for advanced emphysema, which tethers small airways open to prevent their collapse.

BTG said the PneumRx business had potential annual sales of more than $250 million and was expected to boost earnings from the fourth year onwards. The purchase will be funded in part by a 150-million-pound ($235 million) placing.