FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG to buy lung intervention firm for up to $475 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

BTG to buy lung intervention firm for up to $475 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - BTG, the healthcare group best known for treating rattlesnake bites and varicose veins, is expanding into lung care by buying a Californian firm that has developed a device to prop open airways.

The British company said on Thursday it would pay an initial $230 million and up to $245 million in performance-related future milestone payments to acquire unlisted PneumRx.

The U.S. firm’s flagship product is the RePneu Coil for advanced emphysema, which tethers small airways open to prevent their collapse.

BTG said the PneumRx business had potential annual sales of more than $250 million and was expected to boost earnings from the fourth year onwards. The purchase will be funded in part by a 150-million-pound ($235 million) placing.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6380 British pound Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.