British drugs firm BTG lifts 2014/15 sales forecast
#Healthcare
April 2, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

British drugs firm BTG lifts 2014/15 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British drugs company BTG nudged up its 2014/15 revenue forecast on Thursday and said it was on course for further strong growth in its new financial year.

The firm, whose products include a treatment for varicose veins and anti-venom drugs, said it expected 2014/15 revenues to be slightly above an upgraded forecast range of 345 million pounds ($528 million) to 360 million pounds given in February.

It said the higher forecast reflects the acquisition of lung device company PneumRx, which completed in January.

The company is also forecasting strong revenue growth in its current 2015/16 fiscal year, giving a range of 410 million pounds to 440 million pounds, based on constant currency. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by David Clarke)

