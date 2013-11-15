FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian bank BTG Pactual makes two energy hires in London-source
November 15, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Brazilian bank BTG Pactual makes two energy hires in London-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA has hired two former Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc traders to manage its energy funds at the company’s London office, a source at the firm said on Friday.

Nima Neelakandan, previously head of emissions trading at Barclays, joined BTG Pactual this month as a portfolio manager trading oil, power, gas, carbon and coal, the source said.

The move was confirmed by Neelakandan’s LinkedIn profile.

Neelakandan, who left Barclays in September, joins Phil Beatty, a former portfolio manager at Millenium Capital, who was hired by BTG Pactual earlier this year, the source said.

Beatty was previously at Goldman Sachs from 2002 to 2012 and ran the bank’s power and gas desk in London.

A spokesman for BTG Pactual in London would not comment on the hires, citing company policy.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo and controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, BTG Pactual is Latin America’s largest independent investment bank.

