FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual to hire 100 people for London commodities unit -FT
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

BTG Pactual to hire 100 people for London commodities unit -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA will add more than 100 people to its staff in London as it attempts to build its commodities business, the Financial Times reported.

The San Paulo-based bank plans to double its staff strength in London as well as rent another floor at its Mayfair offices to serve as its commodities unit headquarters, the FT said quoting people close to the situation.

The paper said that bank, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, is planning to turn the commodities markets of oil, wheat, cotton and other commodities into the third pillar of its international business along with its principal trading unit and asset management team.

The bank’s chief financial officer had told Reuters in August that it expected commodities sales and trading to contribute to earnings soon but had not given any details.

A spokesman for BTG Pactual in Sao Paulo could not be reached for an immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.