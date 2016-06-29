FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's BTG Pactual proceeds with spinoff of commodities arm
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual proceeds with spinoff of commodities arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , which is recovering from a corruption scandal, is moving ahead with plans to spin off Engelhart CTP, its fast-growing commodities sales and trading unit, the Brazilian investment bank said on Wednesday.

BTG Pactual will transfer up to $1 billion in Engelhart stock to its shareholders, reducing its stake in the unit to around 35 percent from 92 percent, the company said in a statement. It expects to complete the transaction, first announced in April, in the third quarter.

The spinoff would help insulate the commodities unit from the scandal, which hurt BTG Pactual last year. Founder André Esteves was arrested in November in connection with a corruption probe in Brazil, sparking massive client fund withdrawals and asset sales. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.