SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The board of Grupo BTG Pactual SA tapped Persio Arida as chief executive officer on an interim basis, following Wednesday’s arrest of CEO and controlling shareholder André Esteves.

Arida is a founding partner at the bank, who is currently chairman of BTG Pactual’s asset management division. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)