FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual spins off fast-growing commodities arm to free up capital
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BTG Pactual spins off fast-growing commodities arm to free up capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA has spun off a fast-growing commodities sales and trading unit, allowing the Brazilian investment bank to free up capital in the wake of a recent balance sheet downsizing.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said the spin-off will allow shareholders of the São Paulo-based firm to own 65 percent of the unit, which will be renamed Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the third quarter, the filing said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier Friday that the unit would be separated in a deal valuing the business at about $1.6 billion. A source had told Reuters that the decision would be announced Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.