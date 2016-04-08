FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual to spin off commodities arm-Bloomberg
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual to spin off commodities arm-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual plans to spin off its commodity-trading unit in a deal that values the business at about $1.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The formal separation of the unit, which would be renamed Engelhart Commodities Partners, is aimed at retaining talent and insulating the commodities business from the bank after its founder and former chief executive Andre Esteves was arrested in November, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1S1b5eJ)

Grupo BTG Pactual said on Thursday that an independent probe had found no sign of illicit practices by Esteves, who was arrested for allegedly obstructing justice in a corruption investigation. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.