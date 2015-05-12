FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual asset unit raises $860 mln for new fund
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual asset unit raises $860 mln for new fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s asset management unit on Tuesday closed fundraising for a new timberland fund, collecting $860 million from investors increasingly interested in forestry assets across Latin America.

The fund, known as BTG Pactual Brazil Timberland Fund I, will invest in timberland, forestry and related assets in the country and other countries in Latin America, according to a statement. Some of the fund’s members include large global and Brazilian institutional investment firms.

The so-called Timberland Investment Group at BTG Pactual Asset Management currently manages over $3 billion in timberland assets. BTG Pactual Asset Management is Brazil’s largest independent money manager and the nation’s fourth biggest with over 167 billion reais ($55 billion) under management. ($1 = 3.0509 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.