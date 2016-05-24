Brazil's BTG says to seek damages from Generali for BSI fines

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA will seek monetary compensation from Italian insurer Generali for fines imposed by Swiss and Singaporean authorities against BSI SA, BTG said in a statement.

BTG Pactual, which bought BSI from Generali and is now selling it to Swiss rival EFG International AG, said the fines are related to the period prior to the acquisition of the bank. BTG said BSI’s sale to EFG received approval from Swiss and Singaporean authorities. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)