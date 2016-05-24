FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG says to seek damages from Generali for BSI fines
May 24, 2016

Brazil's BTG says to seek damages from Generali for BSI fines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA will seek monetary compensation from Italian insurer Generali for fines imposed by Swiss and Singaporean authorities against BSI SA, BTG said in a statement.

BTG Pactual, which bought BSI from Generali and is now selling it to Swiss rival EFG International AG, said the fines are related to the period prior to the acquisition of the bank. BTG said BSI’s sale to EFG received approval from Swiss and Singaporean authorities. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

