BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
SAO PAULO Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.
According to a securities filing, the board voted to issue separate units for each division, which will hold the same rights as the current units listed under the "BBTG11" ticker.
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, said last month it was mulling the impact of segregating its two business divisions.
Banco BTG Pactual SA encompasses the group's investment banking and money management activities, while BTG Pactual Participations Ltd handles investments made with the bank's own capital such as private equity, global hedge funds and property. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.