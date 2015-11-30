FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual says Esteves steps down from executive roles
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual says Esteves steps down from executive roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA said late on Sunday that controlling shareholder André Esteves has resigned from all his posts at the embattled Brazilian investment bank.

Earlier in the day, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court agreed to keep Esteves, the bank’s former chief executive and chairman, jailed for an indefinite period as prosecutors prepare to file charges against him for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said that Persio Arida, who was named acting CEO after Esteves’s arrest on Nov. 25, was tapped as chairman, with Huw Jenkins becoming vice chairman. Roberto Saloutti and Marcelo Kalim, the partners who were currently BTG Pactual’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively, will be named co-CEOs.

Reuters reported the changes earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

