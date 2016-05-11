FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual sees loan book growing if Brazil economy recovers
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BTG Pactual sees loan book growing if Brazil economy recovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA may consider ramping up loan disbursements to corporate clients in Brazil in coming months should the nation’s economy show stronger signs of revival or the cost of borrowing rises to reflect a riskier environment, co-Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.

BTG Pactual’s loan book, which fell 10 percent to 72.468 billion reais ($21 billion) in the first quarter, has an adequate size and good quality, Kalim told investors on a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. Provisions set aside to protect BTG Pactual’s balance sheet from defaults could be reversed this quarter if conditions allow, he said.

$1 = 3.4631 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
