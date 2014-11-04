Brazil's BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as taxes spike

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the largest independent investment bank in Latin America, missed third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday because of an unexpected jump in taxes, declining revenue and climbing expenses.

The São Paulo-based bank, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, earned 769 million reais ($308 million)in the quarter, below the average estimate of 864 million reais in a Reuters poll.