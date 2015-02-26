Brazil's BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as revenue sinks

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the largest Latin American independent investment-banking firm, posted fourth-quarter net income that missed estimates on Wednesday.

Net income totaled 848 million reais ($294 million) in the quarter, compared with an average estimate of 875 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Annualized return on equity ended at 18.4 percent in the quarter, below the poll’s 19 percent estimate.