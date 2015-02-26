FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as revenue sinks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 26, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as revenue sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the largest Latin American independent investment-banking firm, posted fourth-quarter net income that missed estimates on Wednesday.

Net income totaled 848 million reais ($294 million) in the quarter, compared with an average estimate of 875 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Annualized return on equity ended at 18.4 percent in the quarter, below the poll’s 19 percent estimate.

$1 = 2.88 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.