FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BTG Pactual beats profit estimates as revenue soars
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual beats profit estimates as revenue soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, earned the highest profit in 3 1/2 years in the the second quarter after revenue beat expectations.

Net income at São Paulo-based BTG Pactual totaled 1.02 billion reais ($293 million) last quarter, compared with an estimate of 905 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Return on equity, a gauge of how profitable a bank is, rose to 21 percent, well above the poll’s 18.8 percent estimate. ROE, as the gauge is known, was the highest in a year.

$1 = 3.4865 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.