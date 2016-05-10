FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG Pactual beats estimates as revenue soars
May 10, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual beats estimates as revenue soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA beat first-quarter profit estimates as income from trading and wealth management rose sharply and management at Latin America’s largest independent investment bank reined in expenses and costly funding.

São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 1.071 billion real ($308 million) in net income last quarter, down 13 percent from the previous three months, according to a statement released late on Tuesday. The results were better than the average consensus estimate of 980 million reais complied by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.4739 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler

