BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as revenue declines
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as revenue declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA missed second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as revenue tumbled amid efforts by Latin America's largest independent investment bank to downsize.

Net income totaled about 940 million reais ($299 million) last quarter, below the average consensus estimate of 1.1 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Profit slumped 12 percent from the prior three months, falling below the 1 billion-real threshold for the first time in five quarters.

$1 = 3.1455 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler

