UPDATE 1-Loan losses, weak trading drive profit miss at BTG Pactual

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after trading income fell short of forecasts and loan-loss provisions soared as a large client fell in arrears.

Net income at the São Paulo-based firm totaled 848 million reais ($294 million) in the quarter, below an average estimate of 875 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Profit rose 10.3 percent on both a quarterly and annual bases, respectively.

A mandatory payment of interest on equity lowered BTG Pactual’s tax rate in the quarter to 7.1 percent, helping the lender offset the impact of souring credit market trends and weak financial advisory proceeds. Operating expenses came well below the poll’s estimate, bolstering BTG Pactual’s bottom line.

Corporate lending, a key revenue line, fell to 97 million reais, the lowest in more than three years, as BTG Pactual cut loan exposure and upped provisions in the wake of Eneva SA’s bankruptcy protection. BTG Pactual did not disclose loan-loss provisions for the quarter, which the poll estimated at about 200 million reais.

Eneva was not the only large borrower in Brazil facing refinancing woes. Engineering, shipbuilding and oil services firms saw access to capital markets curtailed after federal prosecutors escalated a corruption investigation into some of their contracts with state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

The probe, known as “Operation Car Wash,” forced rivals including Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and state-run Banco do Brasil SA to raise provisions on loans to companies involved in that scandal.

Loan coverage, a measure of reserves for soured credit, soared to 175 percent in December from 135 percent in September.

Net revenue came in at 1.586 billion reais, the lowest in five quarters and well below the poll’s forecast of 1.865 billion reais. Investment-banking revenue slipped for the third straight quarter, and income from sales and trading surprisingly slumped in the light of weak capital markets activity in Brazil.

Compensation rose on an absolute basis and as a share of revenues, following a seasonal trend. Operating expenses including salaries and bonuses slipped 4.1 percent in the quarter.

Annualized return on equity was 18.4 percent in the quarter, below the poll’s 19 percent estimate and long-term guidance of 20 percent.

Executives led by Chief Executive Officer André Esteves will discuss results with investors on a conference call on Thursday.