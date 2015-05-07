UPDATE 1-Brazil's BTG Pactual beats profit estimates as revenue jumps

(Recasts to add details throughout)

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, slightly beat expectations in the first quarter after soaring income from sales and trading and lower bonuses offset a surge in taxes.

São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 854 million reais ($282 million) last quarter, compared with an average estimate of 847 million reais in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 0.7 percent and 2.6 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, according to a securities filing.

Seeking to cushion BTG Pactual from Brazil’s steepest recession in two decades, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves cut lending, invested less of the bank’s capital on proprietary investments and trimmed bankers’ bonuses. However, principal investments lost money for a fifth straight quarter and financial advisory revenues hit a four-year low.

Management will discuss first-quarter earnings with investors at a conference call early on Thursday.

Last quarter, revenue jumped 24 percent to 1.961 billion reais, beating the poll’s estimate of 1.87 billion reais. Sales and trading income more than doubled to a record 1.17 billion reais, mainly helped by increased activity in the commodities trading desk, the filing added.

Corporate lending recovered from a grim performance in the fourth quarter, while the category of interest and other jumped to a record, the filing added. BTG Pactual’s loan book fell 5.9 percent after the bank opted not to refinance some maturing loans, the filing said.

Principal investments, or the hedge fund, private-equity and real estate investments made with BTG Pactual’s own capital, produced a shortfall of 444 million reais, after the bank wrote down part of an investment in ailing rig producer Sete Brasil Participações SA.

Esteves bolstered profits by cutting banker compensation to the equivalent of 19.6 percent of revenue last quarter, less than the poll’s estimate. General and administrative expenses climbed 17.5 percent, below the revenue gain.

BTG Pactual’s first-quarter effective tax rate jumped above the poll’s estimated 23 percent.

Value at risk, a widely followed gauge that measures the maximum amount a bank can lose in a trading session, rose to 110.9 million reais following increased trading activity in the commodities sales and trading division.