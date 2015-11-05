UPDATE 1-Trading, taxes stoke BTG Pactual profit despite provision ramp-up

(Recast to add details on results throughout)

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, posted third-quarter profit that beat estimates by a large margin after income from commodities sales and trading surged and the bank booked a hefty, one-off gain from tax credits.

The São Paulo-based bank, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, earned 1.510 billion reais ($397 million) last quarter, well above a consensus estimate of 959 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

On quarterly and annual bases, profit rose 46 percent and 96 percent, respectively, as BTG Pactual integrated BSI Group, the Swiss private bank that it bought last year, into its balance sheet. Integrating BSI resulted in a significant jump in BTG Pactual’s assets, loan book and wealth management proceeds in the quarter.

Still, revenues from investment-banking, corporate lending and proprietary investments lagged behind as BTG Pactual was forced to book hefty loan-loss provisions for bad laons and failed investments in oil and gas in Brazil. BTG Pactual’s coverage ratio, or a gauge of reserves for bad loans, rose for a third straight quarter.

Net revenue rose to a record 2.56 billion reais, well above the consensus estimate of 2.105 billion reais for the quarter. Sales and trading almost quadrupled on a quarterly basis to 1.444 billion reais, while wealth management proceeds tripled.

BTG Pactual used a one-time gain from deferred tax assets to increase loan loss reserves. The bank, which has been working to reduce risk-taking in credit, also saw a jump in value at risk to 140 million reais, or 0.67 percent of capital. Value at risk is a gauge of how much a bank could afford to lose in a single trading session.

Management plans to discuss third-quarter results at a conference call early on Thursday.