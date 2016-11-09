FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BTG Pactual sees return on equity rising once excess capital deployed
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 10 months ago

BTG Pactual sees return on equity rising once excess capital deployed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Profitability metrics at Grupo BTG Pactual SA will likely rise in coming quarters as Latin America's largest independent investment bank deploys excess capital into core activities, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday.

Return on equity will probably rise from the 11.2 percent reading posted in the third quarter as BTG Pactual seeks to bolster investment banking and asset management activities among other core segments, Sallouti said at a conference call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
