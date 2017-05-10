FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG Pactual regaining revenue power, CEO says
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual regaining revenue power, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank, is rapidly regaining the ability to generate business flow in core activities after a drastic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday.

In a conference call to discuss first-quarter results, Sallouti said efforts to keep costs and banker compensation in check as well as more risk-taking across Latin America were paving the way for BTG Pactual to "increase operational leverage."

Profit at BTG Pactual between January and March rose at the fastest pace in five quarters after income from sales and trading of currencies, equities and bonds more than doubled in the period. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)

