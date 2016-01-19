FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual sees access to funding stabilizing, revenue up this year
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual sees access to funding stabilizing, revenue up this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank selling assets and cutting lending since the November arrest of founder André Esteves, expects access to funding gradually improving as its ability to generate deal flow and revenue remains strong, co-Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Tuesday.

Kalim, speaking at a conference call to discuss BTG Pactual’s decision to release fourth-quarter unaudited results, said recurring revenue will likely rise from 2015 levels.

BTG Pactual has been selling assets and downsizing operations following the arrest of founder André Esteves for allegedly interfering in a corruption investigation. Esteves left the bank days after his Nov. 25 detention. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.