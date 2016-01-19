BTG Pactual sees access to funding stabilizing, revenue up this year

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank selling assets and cutting lending since the November arrest of founder André Esteves, expects access to funding gradually improving as its ability to generate deal flow and revenue remains strong, co-Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Tuesday.

Kalim, speaking at a conference call to discuss BTG Pactual’s decision to release fourth-quarter unaudited results, said recurring revenue will likely rise from 2015 levels.

BTG Pactual has been selling assets and downsizing operations following the arrest of founder André Esteves for allegedly interfering in a corruption investigation. Esteves left the bank days after his Nov. 25 detention. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)