FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual to receive less cash from BSI after Singapore probe - source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BTG Pactual to receive less cash from BSI after Singapore probe - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA is slated to receive less cash from the sale of Swiss bank BSI SA after Singapore closed down BSI’s operations in the city-state for breaching anti-money laundering rules, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, declined to say how much the price would be reduced. BTG Pactual will seek compensation from Assicurazioni Generali SpA, BSI’s previous owner, in a equal amount, the source added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.