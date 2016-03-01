BTG Pactual to sell Leader department stores -report

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA is looking to sell its stake in the Leader chain of department stores to lawyer and restructuring expert Fabio Carvalho, the Estado de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

The deal would involve an investment of more than 300 million reais ($74.72 million) into the struggling retailer, the newspaper reported citing a source close to BTG.

The report said it was not yet clear whether BTG would sell its entire 70 percent stake or just a part of it.

BTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.