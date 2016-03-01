FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual to sell Leader department stores -report
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual to sell Leader department stores -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA is looking to sell its stake in the Leader chain of department stores to lawyer and restructuring expert Fabio Carvalho, the Estado de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

The deal would involve an investment of more than 300 million reais ($74.72 million) into the struggling retailer, the newspaper reported citing a source close to BTG.

The report said it was not yet clear whether BTG would sell its entire 70 percent stake or just a part of it.

BTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

$1 = 4.015 reais Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.