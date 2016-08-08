FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Zell's Equity International to invest $125 mln in BTG Pactual's Estapar
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 8, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Zell's Equity International to invest $125 mln in BTG Pactual's Estapar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sam Zell's fund Equity International is investing $125 million to get an undisclosed stake in Brazilian parking lot operator Estapar Participações SA, which is controlled by investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual, the companies said in a statement Monday.

The proceeds will be used by the operator to fund expansion.

"This new capital injection will allow us to expand our portfolio, including infrastructure operations in airports, sports arenas and private, long-term contracts," André Iasi, chief executive at Estapar, said in the statement.

Equity International will have one board seat at Estapar, joining controlling shareholder BTG Pactual and funds Templeton Emerging Markets and Bozano Investimentos. Last year, BTG Pactual had a 68 percent stake in Estapar.

Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual has been selling assets since November 2015 to protect cash and regain confidence among customers and clients.

Founder André Esteves was arrested in November in the widest-ever corruption investigation in Brazil, and released one month later. He is charged with obstructing a corruption probe at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and in April, Esteves, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, returned to Latin America's largest independent investment bank in a senior advisory role. ($1 = 3.1887 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.