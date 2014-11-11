BTG says long-awaited varicose vein treatment has positive debut

(Adds CEO comments, shares)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - British drugs company BTG said it had started to roll out its varicose vein treatment to a positive response in the United States, as it said revenue for the year would be at the top end of forecasts.

Varithena, which has taken 18 years to reach the market after BTG acquired the technology, is an injectable foam that dissolves varicose veins rather than traditional techniques of stripping.

“The first commercial treatment was in August,” Chief Executive Louise Makin said on Tuesday.

“The feedback from the physicians about the patients has been very good. We are very encouraged by that and everything is on track.”

She said the size of market for procedures reimbursed by insurers - for moderate to serious varicose veins - was about $250 million a year.

BTG was seeking approval to treat veins that were unsightly, but not yet painful, a market worth an additional $250 million, she said.

BTG, which also makes anti-venom drugs and products that deliver oncology drugs, posted a 25 percent rise in first-half revenue to 191.2 million pounds ($303 million), and a 15 percent rise in pretax profit to 37.6 million pounds.

The company said it expected its full-year revenue to be around the top end of its guidance of 330 million to 345 million pounds, despite adverse foreign exchange impacts.

Its shares were up 0.5 percent at 744 pence at 0851 GMT.