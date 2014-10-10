FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BTG settles Crofab patent litigation case against Bioclon, RDT
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 10, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BTG settles Crofab patent litigation case against Bioclon, RDT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BTG Plc :

* Settlement Regarding Crofab(R) Patent Litigation

* BTG would allow Bioclon to begin selling crotalid antivenom relying on BTG’s 414 patent from October 2018

* Announces that it has settled its United States patent infringement complaint against Instituto Bioclon (bioclon) of Mexico and Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc. (RDT) of Nashville, Tennessee.

* Bioclon will withdraw its legal challenge to validity of 414 patent.

* BTG will receive a single-digit royalty on sales of any Bioclon product relying on 414 patent until end of exclusivity period in 2028

* Btg has agreed to reimburse Bioclon usd $6 million for its legal fees and costs incurred. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.