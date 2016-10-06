British healthcare firm BTG settles DoJ probe into U.S. unit

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British healthcare group BTG Plc said it agreed to settle an investigation into one of its U.S. units, Biocompatibles, with the U.S. Department of Justice for $36 million.

BTG said its 2016-17 forecast for selling, general and administrative expenses did not include the effect of the settlement.

Earlier on Thursday, the company said it saw full-year revenue ahead of its previous forecast.

BTG agreed to settle all allegations regarding the investigation, which focused on the period before it acquired the oncology products supplier Biocompatibles in 2011.

($1 = 0.79 pounds)