FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British healthcare firm BTG settles DoJ probe into U.S. unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

British healthcare firm BTG settles DoJ probe into U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British healthcare group BTG Plc said it agreed to settle an investigation into one of its U.S. units, Biocompatibles, with the U.S. Department of Justice for $36 million.

BTG said its 2016-17 forecast for selling, general and administrative expenses did not include the effect of the settlement.

Earlier on Thursday, the company said it saw full-year revenue ahead of its previous forecast.

BTG agreed to settle all allegations regarding the investigation, which focused on the period before it acquired the oncology products supplier Biocompatibles in 2011.

($1 = 0.79 pounds)

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.