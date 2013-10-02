BTG Pactual hires former JPMorgan Brazil head Berquo, source says

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Brazil’s largest independent investment bank, hired Claudio Berquo from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where the seasoned dealmaker remained for about two decades, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

Berquo will have a “strategic role” in BTG Pactual’s business, with no specific role being assigned to him, said the source, who declined to be identified because the plans are not public yet. The bank declined to comment.

Berquo took over JPMorgan’s Brazilian unit in 2009 and in April became head of private banking for the New York-based bank in Brazil. He was replaced as JPMorgan’s senior country officer for Brazil by veteran banker José Berenguer Neto - himself for years a senior executive and head of the investment banking and retail banking units at Banco Santander Brasil SA.

Efforts to reach Berquo were unsuccessful.