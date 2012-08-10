FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual beats profit estimates on principal investments
August 10, 2012

BTG Pactual beats profit estimates on principal investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Net income at BTG Pactual , Brazil’s sole listed investment bank, more than doubled in the second quarter as successful bets on principal investments helped offset a surge in payroll and operational expenses.

BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, earned 822 million reais ($407 million) in the quarter, up 165 percent from 310 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result came in well above the average profit estimate of 586 million reais in a Reuters poll with five analysts. The bank posted net income of 786 million reais in the first quarter.


