Former BTG Pactual Chairman Esteves released from Brazil prison

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian billionaire financier André Esteves was released from jail late on Friday and put under house arrest after his preventive detention order was suspended by Brazil’s Supreme Court, the Jornal Nacional newscast on the Globo TV network reported.

Esteves, the former chairman and chief executive of BTG Pactual SA, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, was arrested on Nov. 25 on suspicion he sought to obstruct a sweeping probe of corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The judge ordered his release from a Rio de Janeiro prison on the grounds that there was not enough evidence that Esteves directed the alleged obstruction, but ordered him held at home under electronic monitoring and prohibited him from speaking with other suspects in the case. [nL1N1461L7} (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)