BTG Pactual set to price Brazil's most-coveted IPO

* BTG Pactual units seen pricing at 30 to 31 reais each * IPO could be world's fourth-largest in last 12 months * Deal may spur renewed activity in flagging Brazil market By Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - BTG Pactual and shareholders are expected to raise close to $2 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, in a show of confidence in Brazil's biggest independent investment bank and its billionaire founder André Esteves. The IPO, which will give investors the chance to buy into a fast-growing firm with aspirations of rivaling global giants like Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is Brazil's first by an investment bank and the nation's largest since Banco Santander Brasil's $7.5 billion IPO in October 2009. BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become symbols of Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with global investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets. The IPO should help the São Paulo-based bank continue expanding both at home and abroad in coming years. Demand for BTG Pactual stock has exceeded expectations, according to a source familiar with the transaction, a sign that investors are shrugging off recent insider trading accusations against Esteves in Italy. But the success of the deal may hinge mostly on Esteves' willingness to accept a price that isn't at the top of the range. "They can't pretend to price their shares at a premium to other, more established banking franchises in Brazil," said Urban Larsson, who oversees $2.5 billion in stocks for F&C Investments in London. "The key here will be a fair pricing." The BTG Pactual deal could restore some glitter to Brazil's IPO market, which fell out of grace with investors after a boom that took more than 100 companies public between 2006 and 2007. Interest in the IPO is running high, with investors looking to get a piece of the glamour and soaring profits that have made BTG Pactual a rising star in the investment banking industry. "The market is excited and somehow fascinated with this deal," said Fausto Gouveia, who helps manage about $270 million in stocks for Legan Asset Management in São Paulo. Legan placed bids for BTG Pactual shares, Gouveia added. BTG Pactual is expected to sell units, a combination of common and preferred stock, at around 30 reais to 31 reais each, within the suggested price range of 28.75 reais and 33.75 reais, a source told Reuters. That would bring in about 3.71 billion reais ($1.97 billion) for BTG Pactual and its shareholders, an amount that could rise to $2.2 billion if it prices at the top of the range. European, U.S. and Brazilian investors account for most of the demand for the stock, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication. Banks are actively participating, including a large ticket order of $800 million that was made last week, IFR said. The deal comes as Brazil's once-hyped IPO market is struggling to regain momentum as investors remain wary of overpriced deals. Last week, car rental company Locamerica became the first to go public in Brazil since last July when it raised about $165 million. The Locamerica deal priced below the target range, and prior to that three other attempted IPOs flopped because of market turmoil. By contrast, investors lined up for the BTG Pactual sale, hoping to tap into Esteves' success as a dealmaker. BTG Pactual's own investment banking unit is handling the transaction, along with Banco Bradesco, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. COMPARISONS WITH GOLDMAN Esteves, a 43-year-old mathematician who started as a computer technician at Banco Pactual at age 21, rose to become managing partner and sold the bank to UBS AG in May 2006 for $3.1 billion. He and some partners bought back Pactual for $2.5 billion in 2009 and formed BTG Pactual. When Esteves was at UBS, Italian regulators say he used privileged information to profit from a planned joint venture between Italian meat company Cremonini and Brazil's JBS . Last week, Esteves was fined 350,000 euros in the case. Esteves, who denies the charges, plans to appeal. BTG Pactual has been on a dealmaking frenzy in Brazil and beyond in recent years as Esteves tries to make it the largest investment bank in emerging markets by 2020. The bank has spent at least $2.5 billion on acquisitions in real estate, finance and services, all areas that have blossomed in recent years in lockstep with Brazil's economy. It also helped rescue troubled lender Banco PanAmericano in 2011, using it to build a consumer and mortgage lending business. People close to Esteves joke that BTG, which stands for Banking and Trading Group, is also an acronym for "Better than Goldman." Esteves, who owns a 24.5 percent stake in BTG Pactual, could see the value of his investment triple to about $3.5 billion post-IPO, according to Thomson Reuters calculations. Counting just the amount that BTG Pactual might raise in the transaction - the so-called primary offering - the IPO would be the world's fourth biggest in the past 12 months, according to Thomson Reuters data. That would value the bank at about $15.6 billion, or about 3.5 times its book value. That ratio would be roughly the same at which Goldman Sachs went public in 1999. Comparisons between the banks have become commonplace in financial circles, since both share similar values, champion meritocracy and are money-making machines. Goldman's market capitalization is four times that of its Brazilian rival, but BTG Pactual's average 17 percent annual growth and staggering cost efficiency resemble the pre-IPO days of what is now the world's largest investment bank. Since 2006, BTG Pactual has helped underwrite seven of every 10 share offerings in Brazil and advised on about a quarter of the nation's mergers and acquisitions deals, according to Thomson Reuters data. In 2011, it led M&A advisory rankings in Brazil for the second straight year. Pricing is likely to come after Brazilian markets close. An offering of depositary receipts in Amsterdam will run simultaneously to the Brazilian IPO.