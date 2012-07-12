BTG Pactual says to form new miner with former Vale CEO

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - BTG Pactual, Brazil’s largest independent investment bank, teamed up with Roger Agnelli, the former Vale chief executive, to set up a mining venture focused on Latin America and Africa, the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The venture in conjunction with Agnelli’s investment company AGN Participacoes will involve planned investments worth up to $520 million to finance development and growth of the business through acquisitions and organic growth of operations, BTG said.