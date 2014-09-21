FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BTG Pactual hires William Royan to build equity business in London - FT
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BTG Pactual hires William Royan to build equity business in London - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - BTG Pactual has hired William Royan to set up an equities business within the bank’s international asset management arm in London, the Financial Times reported.

Royan was previously the head of the relationship investment team at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the FT said. (on.ft.com/1v6rRfM)

The equities business will support the private banking unit, where BTG wants to use Switzerland’s BSI to target entrepreneurial wealth in emerging markets with an offering that includes investment advice as well as investment banking services, the newspaper said.

BTG Pactual was not immediately available outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.