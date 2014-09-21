MOVES-BTG Pactual hires William Royan to build equity business in London - FT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - BTG Pactual has hired William Royan to set up an equities business within the bank’s international asset management arm in London, the Financial Times reported.

Royan was previously the head of the relationship investment team at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the FT said. (on.ft.com/1v6rRfM)

The equities business will support the private banking unit, where BTG wants to use Switzerland’s BSI to target entrepreneurial wealth in emerging markets with an offering that includes investment advice as well as investment banking services, the newspaper said.

BTG Pactual was not immediately available outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)