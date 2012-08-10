FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual says return on equity may top estimates this year
August 10, 2012

BTG Pactual says return on equity may top estimates this year

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - BTG Pactual, Brazil’s sole listed investment bank, could beat its own estimates for profitability this year, as it works towards diversifying revenues and streamlining costs, executives said on Friday.

Core return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks that excludes some one-time items, could come “a little above” the 25 percent forecast for this year, Chief Executive André Esteves and other executives said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

ROE, as the indicator is known, jumped to 30.4 percent in the second quarter from 16.3 percent a year earlier, and compared with an estimate of 21.9 percent in a Reuters poll. In the first quarter ROE was 25 percent.

