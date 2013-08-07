FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 2:42 PM / in 4 years

BTG Pactual sees commodities bulk-up contributing to profit soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the Brazilian investment bank heavily expanding into commodities sales and trading, expects the area to begin contributing to earnings soon, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.

“We are practically operational at this point. We are very confident that the steps taken so far in that area will help us leverage presence in that sector,” Kalim said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. BTG Pactual, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, is making a bold push into the global commodity markets just as other banks bow out, betting it can avoid the regulatory pressure rattling rivals.

On Tuesday, Grupo BTG Pactual SA reported earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts for the second quarter as sagging global bond and equity markets weighed down revenue and a weak economy in Brazil forced the country’s largest independent investment bank to rein in lending to clients.

