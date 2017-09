SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, posted fourth-quarter net income on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

The São Paulo-based bank, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, earned 768 million reais ($320 million) in the quarter, compared with 746 million reais in the third quarter, according to a securities filing. A Reuters poll of three analysts expected profit at 792 million reais.