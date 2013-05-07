Brazil's BTG Pactual misses profit estimates as expenses soar

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - BTG Pactual Group, Brazil’s sole listed investment bank, posted a sharp drop in net income in the first quarter as payroll and operating expenses rose faster than its revenue, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 612 million reais ($304 million), down 28 percent from the prior three months, the filing said. The result came in below the 700.8 million reais average estimate for profit in a Thomson Reuters survey of four analysts.