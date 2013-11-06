BTG Pactual sees commodities sales, trading gaining relevance

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s newly-formed commodities sales and trading unit will gain earnings relevance in coming quarters, with income at some point matching that of the fixed-income unit, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.

Commodities sales and trading operations are beginning to have an impact on earnings, Kalim said on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. Synergies between the commodities S&T unit with fixed-income and equities “are there,” he added, noting that the bank could make acquisitions to grow the commodities shop.