BTG Pactual sees commodities sales, trading gaining relevance
November 6, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

BTG Pactual sees commodities sales, trading gaining relevance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s newly-formed commodities sales and trading unit will gain earnings relevance in coming quarters, with income at some point matching that of the fixed-income unit, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.

Commodities sales and trading operations are beginning to have an impact on earnings, Kalim said on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. Synergies between the commodities S&T unit with fixed-income and equities “are there,” he added, noting that the bank could make acquisitions to grow the commodities shop.

