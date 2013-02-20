BTG Pactual to keep delivering ROE above 20 pct, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Annualized return on equity at BTG Pactual Group should continue to deliver readings above 20 percent in the long run, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said at a conference call on Wednesday.

Esteves told analysts on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings that the bank’s loan book has still quite ample room to grow. He noted that the most creditworthy Brazilian companies are borrowing money at lending rates in line with those seen in international markets.