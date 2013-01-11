Unnamed BTG Pactual holder sells stock above minimum ask price

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - An unnamed shareholder of Brazilian investment banking giant BTG Pactual Group sold a block of stock at a price above the minimum asked at a Friday auction.

Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred stock of the firm’s investment banking and private equity divisions, were sold at 32.36 reais each, well above the minimum 29.50 reais asked by the seller, according to information provided by the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Details on the size of the transaction and the identity of the seller were not immediately available.