FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unnamed BTG Pactual holder sells stock above minimum ask price
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Unnamed BTG Pactual holder sells stock above minimum ask price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - An unnamed shareholder of Brazilian investment banking giant BTG Pactual Group sold a block of stock at a price above the minimum asked at a Friday auction.

Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred stock of the firm’s investment banking and private equity divisions, were sold at 32.36 reais each, well above the minimum 29.50 reais asked by the seller, according to information provided by the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Details on the size of the transaction and the identity of the seller were not immediately available.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.