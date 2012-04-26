FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual rises in first day of trading
April 26, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

BTG Pactual rises in first day of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Units in Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual rose on Thursday in their first day of trading after an initial public offering, reflecting investor confidence in the firm and its billionaire founder, André Esteves.

Units rose to 31.81 reais, up from the IPO price of 31.25 reais per unit.

The IPO is said to value BTG Pactual at about $14.4 billion, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters, making it Brazil’s 16th-biggest listed company by market capitalization.

