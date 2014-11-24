BRIEF-BT in talks with Telefonica's O2, other UK network

Nov 24 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc

* Response to recent press speculation

* Notes recent press speculation relating to a potential transaction involving Telefónica UK (O2) in UK.

* Have received expressions of interest from shareholders in two UK mobile network operators, of which one is O2, about a possible transaction in which BT would acquire their UK mobile business

* Discussions are at a highly preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will occur