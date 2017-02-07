Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.

Darren Haines joins as a managing director and co-head of fixed income credit.

George Brickfield was named managing director and head of fixed income credit strategy.

Michael Miele joined as director within the fixed income credit group.

All three left Jefferies in 2016, BTIG said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)