April 19, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-BTIG adds four new hires to fixed income credit group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Financial services firm BTIG LLC appointed four new executives to its fixed income credit group.

Anthony Guido, Steven Jones, Jay Sommer and Jeffrey Walsh will join the group as managing directors based in New York.

Jones, who will also hold the position of high-yield credit strategist at BTIG, joins the firm from U.S. Bancorp.

Guido was previously managing director of high-yield sales at Guggenheim Partners, while Sommer was managing director of fixed income credit at Jefferies.

Walsh previously worked with Canaccord Genuity, where he was managing director of high-yield sales.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru

