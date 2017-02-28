FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
MOVES-BTIG hires three executives to fixed income credit group
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 6 months ago

MOVES-BTIG hires three executives to fixed income credit group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Financial services firm BTIG LLC appointed three new executives to its fixed income credit group.

John Agnew joins BTIG as managing director of fixed-income credit trading. He was previously senior managing director of high-yield securities at Guggenheim Partners.

Drew Hall, who was managing director of high-yield securities at Guggenheim, joins BTIG as managing director of fixed-income credit sales.

Evan Jones joins BTIG as managing director of fixed income credit strategy, focused on high-yield and convertibles.

Jones previously worked at Jefferies, where he was a senior vice president and credit analyst. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.