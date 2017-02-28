MOVES-BTIG hires three executives to fixed income credit group

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Financial services firm BTIG LLC appointed three new executives to its fixed income credit group.

John Agnew joins BTIG as managing director of fixed-income credit trading. He was previously senior managing director of high-yield securities at Guggenheim Partners.

Drew Hall, who was managing director of high-yield securities at Guggenheim, joins BTIG as managing director of fixed-income credit sales.

Evan Jones joins BTIG as managing director of fixed income credit strategy, focused on high-yield and convertibles.

Jones previously worked at Jefferies, where he was a senior vice president and credit analyst. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)